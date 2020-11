NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — An elderly man has died after he was found inside during a house fire in Narragansett on Friday night.

Police say the victim, Roger Smith, 89, was pronounced deceased at South County Hospital.

The Narragansett Fire and Police Departments responded to 25 Indian Trail for a report of a house fire around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

When crews were searching the home, they found Smith inside. He was then taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.