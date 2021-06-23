Elderly couple found dead inside burning Hopkinton trailer home

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in a trailer home in Hopkinton late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to Alton Bradford Road just before midnight say the trailer was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Chief Deputy Michael Sweeney from the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office said an elderly couple was sleeping when the flames broke out and were unable to get out. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It did go up fairly quickly, and it was consumed fairly quickly,” Sweeney said. “Anyone would have trouble getting out of a structure like that with so much fire involved.”

The fire took about an hour to put out, Sweeney added.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious at this time but remains under investigation.