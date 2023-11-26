SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI)— South Kingstown police arrested a Narragansett man Saturday night on Pond Street.

The driver, 29-year-old Joseph Lennon-Tierney, struck a tree head-on with three passengers in the vehicle, one of whom was sent to the hospital with complaints of pain.

Lennon-Tierney admitted to police he was drinking alcohol prior to driving. Officers also observed bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Chief Matthew Moynihan responded to the crash.

“Driving while impaired endangers the lives of your passengers and others on the road,” he said.

“We’re fortunate that this crash caused only minor injuries. I hope this is a wake-up call to all parties involved: driving while impaired is the wrong decision.”

Lennon-Tierney will appear in court on December 7, 2023.