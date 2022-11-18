SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though drought conditions are behind us, local farmers are still feeling lasting impacts.

The Farmer’s Daughter in South Kingstown decided to no longer allow their loyal customers to cut down their own Christmas trees.

Owner Sarah Partyka said while it was a difficult decision to make, it will benefit them in the long run.

“By making this decision, we are going to be better off for the years to come,” she explained.

Southern New England experienced severe drought conditions over the summer, which is the main reason Partyka decided to no longer allow customers to cut down their own trees.

“The number one factor is the drought and the heat that the trees experienced this summer … it really stressed the trees out,” she explained.

Partyka said by eliminating the cut-you-own tree option, it will “give the trees a year of rest and recovery.”

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, Mother Nature is on our side next year and we’ll have a cooler summer with more rain,” she said. “We’ll definitely be open for the 2023 season.”

The drought conditions weren’t the only reason, however, with Partyka explaining there was a increase in customers throughout the pandemic, which in turn depleted their cut-your-own tree fields.

Partyka said the majority of their customers have been coming to their farm for years, even making cutting down their own trees a family tradition.

This year, she said the farm will do its best to at least keep the tradition alive, even without the cut-your-own option.

“We hope everyone still comes out this year and buys a pre-cut tree,” Partyka said.

Partyka said visitors can expect the same friendly staff and a number of pre-cut trees to choose from, as well as hot apple cider and seasonal baked goods.