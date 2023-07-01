EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire officials said they rescued a driver Saturday after their car plunged into the water.

The Charlestown-Richmond Fire Department said crews were called to a single car crash with reports of the car being overturned in the water early Saturday morning

When first responders arrived, they saw the driver was out of the car and holding on the back of the vehicle. Crews quickly decided to attempt a rope rescue and were able to get the driver to safety.

A tow company was called to remove the car from the water and the scene was cleared by 4 a.m. Saturday.

Photos courtesy of Charlestown-Richmond Fire Department