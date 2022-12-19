WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man crashed his car into the Pawcatuck River Monday evening, according to Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

Gingerella said the man was driving on Coggswell Street in Stonington prior to the crash, though his car ended up landing on the Westerly side of the river.

The man was rescued from his submerged vehicle by Westerly firefighters. Gingerella said if it weren’t for their quick thinking, the man likely wouldn’t have made it out alive.

(Story continues below gallery.)

The police chief said the man was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. He was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

The car will remain in the river overnight since it’s too dangerous to remove, according to Gingerella.

The police chief said a crane will be brought in Tuesday morning to pull it from the water.