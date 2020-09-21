Driver killed in fiery South Kingstown crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died following a crash into a telephone pole in South Kingstown on Monday, 12 News has learned.

Police said the crash occurred in the area of Usquepaugh Road and Laurel Lane to a single-car crash around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police said the vehicle was on fire and surrounded by downed power lines.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

National Grid tells 12 News they expect to be at the scene for a several hours changing the utility pole and replacing the damaged power lines. The road is down to one lane while they are working.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.