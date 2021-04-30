Driver injured after SUV crashes into home in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An SUV struck a portion of a North Kingstown home Friday morning.

Police said the young female driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A portion of Old Baptist Road is blocked off as officials investigate where the car struck.

Ron Rogers, who lives nearby, said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

It appears the SUV struck either the deck or the front of the home.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

12 News is at the scene, check back for updates.

