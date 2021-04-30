Driver injured after SUV crashes into home in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An SUV struck a portion of a North Kingstown home Friday morning.

Police said the young female driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A portion of Old Baptist Road is blocked off as officials investigate where the car struck.

Ron Rogers, who lives nearby, said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

It appears the SUV struck either the deck or the front of the home.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

BREAKING: We’re at Old Baptist Road in North Kingstown, where it appears a car has possibly veered off the road and into the deck or front of a home.



We’re working to get more details from police and EMS on possible injuries and the damage. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/mqzVkuVzZY — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) April 30, 2021

12 News is at the scene, check back for updates.