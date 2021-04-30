Driver injured after SUV crashes into home in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An SUV struck a portion of a North Kingstown home Friday morning.
Police said the young female driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.
A portion of Old Baptist Road is blocked off as officials investigate where the car struck.
Ron Rogers, who lives nearby, said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.
It appears the SUV struck either the deck or the front of the home.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.
12 News is at the scene