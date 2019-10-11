Driver in deadly wrong-way crash had suspended license

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Records show the driver who police say caused a deadly crash near the Rhode Island-Connecticut border was driving with a suspended license.

Abigayl Lanphear, 17, of Westerly, was traveling the wrong way on I-95 and hit another vehicle head-on, according to police. She and a West Warwick couple in the second vehicle died as a result of the crash while three other people were injured.

Eyewitness News obtained Lanphear’s driving record, which shows her license was suspended in June 2018 and was set to expire on Oct. 30, 2019. It also revealed she was involved in another crash in August 2018 but no further information on that incident was provided.

According to the police report from this week’s crash, Lanphear was driving with a passenger identified as Jada Laboy, 17, of Westerly, when it took place.

Laboy was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Police said the two teenagers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Roger Noel, 85, and Dorothy Noel, 83, of West Warwick both died from injuries suffered in the crash while their passengers, Yvonne Noel, 56, and Cynthia Plaziak, 62, were both injured.