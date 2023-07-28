NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown woman is due in court next week after she allegedly hit two children with her car and drove off.

Latoya Rose, 38, faces two counts of duty to stop in accidents resulting in personal injury in connection with the incident earlier this month on Devils Foot Road.

The boy and girl, ages 12 and 15, were walking home around 10 p.m. on July 16 when they were struck in the area of McConnell Court. The kids’ aunt told 12 News they had just left her home on Merrill Lane.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators located the suspect vehicle following the crash and identified Rose as the alleged driver.

She’s due in court Aug. 4 for arraignment.