Driver charged in deadly Richmond crash

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Hopkinton man is facing felony charges in connection with a crash last month that claimed another man’s life and injured the man’s wife.

Rosheed F. Faison, 40, was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of driving to endanger resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, according to Richmond police.

The crash took place around 3:45 p.m. on July 1 in front of Richmond Elementary School on Kingstown Road.

Police said Faison was heading eastbound and lost control of his pickup truck while rounding the curve, causing him to cross over the double yellow line and hit a Subaru head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, H. Jefferson “Jeff” Melish, 73, died as a result of the crash, while his wife and passenger, Joanne Melish, 74, suffered serious injuries, according to police.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police determined there was probable cause to charge Faison, saying the investigation revealed he was driving with “reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

Police said the case will be presented to the Rhode Island attorney general’s office for a felony screening on Nov. 5.