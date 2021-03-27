Drive-thru clinics getting local veterans vaccinated against COVID

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A line of cars formed at the University of Rhode Island Kingston campus on Saturday morning as the VA Providence Healthcare System offered a drive-thru Pfizer vaccine to local veterans.

“We want to get a shot in the arm of every American — but again we’re the VA so our target is veterans and veterans overwhelmingly have wanted to get this vaccine,” Providence VA Director Larry Connell said.

Easy access to the vaccine has been a priority for the VA. Executive Nurse Matt Goulet said the South Kingstown clinic was created to reach the veteran population who may not be able to drive to Providence or Middletown for a vaccine.

“Our goal is to make it convenient, have them drive through, the veterans have been very grateful and very thankful for the opportunity,” Goulet said.

The VA recently expanded vaccination criteria to all ages. 50-year-old Todd Osfield said it was his first opportunity to get a vaccine.

“It feels very good I feel very appreciative. I got here just in time, I got here about eighty-forty, I’m glad I got here when I did, because that line got long in a hurry,” he said.

Between the URI clinic and another pop-up in Swansea, nine hundred shots were given.

“As supplies ramp up, we’ll do more of these and get mass vax going,” Connell said.

For veterans who were not able to attend the clinics, walk up vaccines are available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the medical center in Providence.