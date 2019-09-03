Dozens arrested for DUI over Labor Day weekend in RI

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island DUI Task Force announced more than 40 drivers were arrested for alcohol related offenses over Labor Day Weekend.

The Rhode Island DUI task is comprised of members from the Rhode Island State Police, local police, members from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

The task force announced 41 individuals were arrested over the holiday weekend, and no fatal crashes were reported.

According to reports from the task force, there were seven fewer DUI arrests in 2018. Three fatalities were reported, but it was unclear if alcohol was a factor in any of those crashes.

Compared to 2017, the numbers are up. The task force reported ten arrests that year, with no fatalities.

Eyewitness News captured one of this weekend’s incidents on camera.

Cranston Police say a Providence man was arrested on DUI charges after he crashed his car into the back of a tractor-trailer. No one was hurt, according to police.

Police say Dmitrijs Krutikovs showed signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests at the scene. Police add he refused to take a breath/chemical test at the station; court records show Krutikovs was cited for refusal to submit chemical test.