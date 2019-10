WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A sad sight in Westerly where a dead baby dolphin washed ashore on Sunday.

Zac Perrin of Westerly discovered the animal around 2 p.m.

He said he was taking some photos at the Weakapaug overlook when he came upon it.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Mystic Aquarium to learn more about what may have caused the dolphin to die.

We’ll update this story both online and on the air with that information.