EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) are reaching out to the public for help after a dog was stolen from the Exeter Animal Shelter.

Police say the South County Trail facility was broken into on Wednesday, July 19, and the suspect made off with an adult female “pit bull type dog” that’s gray and brown.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the suspect and return of stolen dog, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hope Valley Barracks at (401) 444-1068 or RISPCA’s Division of Law Enforcement at (401) 438-8150. Tips may be submitted anonymously.