Dog shot dead in Narragansett; $500 reward offered for information

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The RISPCA is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can identify the owner of a dead dog found in the Narrow River last week.

Police found the dog’s body on May 29. The RISPCA said the terrier-type dog had “an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to the head.”

The male dog appears to be 5 to 6 years old and has a severe, systematic skin infection that would be “immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with him,” the RISPCA said.

“We would strongly encourage the owner or the person responsible for this act to come forward and identify themselves,” RISPCA President Joe Warzycha said. “We will continue to investigate this manner until all avenues are exhausted and any help from the general public would be really appreciated.”

The RISPCA did not release photos of the dog due to the condition he was found in, though anyone with credible information can request photos to help them further identify the owner.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brent Kuzman of the Narragansett Police Department at (401) 789-1091 ext. 320 or Special Agent Earl Newman of the RISPCA at (401) 438-8150 ext. 2.