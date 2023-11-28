SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Diocese of Providence is working to make sure Rhode Islanders stay warm this winter.

Bishop Richard Henning kicked off the 19th annual “Keep the Heat On” campaign Tuesday evening at Christ the King Church in South Kingstown.

The campaign offers help to Rhode Islanders who are struggling to pay their oil and heating utility bills and have already exhausted other assistance programs.

“This is a moment for us to, especially as the weather gets colder, remind people that this is a real human need,” Henning said.

Since 2005, the Diocese estimates that the campaign has raised $4 million andh as helped more than 17,000 Rhode Island households keep warm throughout the winter months.

“It doesn’t matter if its 40 degrees or 20 degrees outside, ” Henning said. “If it’s that cold inside, that’s a really hard way to live.”

In recent years, the Diocese has seen more Rhode Islanders in need of assistance. Last year was the fourth-busiest on record for the campaign.

“We had a pretty warm winter last year and things were still pretty rough for Rhode Islanders,” said the Diocese of Providence’s Secretary for Catholic Charities Jim Jahnz. “I think that really speaks to some of the difficulties that we’re facing still with food and housing prices.”

“Sometimes, people are forced to turn the heat down in their homes,” he continued.

The Diocese received a $25,000 donation this year from Christ the King’s Faith Formation students.

“We’re so grateful to the Rhode Islanders who contribute to this campaign,” Henning said. “It’s the only way it happens. It really is neighbors helping neighbors.”

Henning said the Diocese hasn’t set an exact fundraising goal for this year’s campaign, adding that they just want to help as many Rhode Islanders as possible.

Rhode Islanders in need can apply for assistance online or by calling (401) 421-7833. Those interested in donating to the campaign can do so by clicking here.