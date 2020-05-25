12 RESPONDS //
Despite dreary weather, beachgoers return to East Matunuck, Scarborough

South County

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — While this Memorial Day may not have felt like the “unofficial start to summer,” some Rhode Islanders took advantage of the two state beaches that reopened.

The turnout at East Matunuck and Scarborough was slow to start due to the cloudy and drizzly conditions Monday morning but the sun is expected to start peeking out during the afternoon.

The beaches have been open to walking access over the past few weeks so it was really the parking lots that reopened. Parking is free but limited to give people space to spread out in the sand.

Beachgoers were met with signs outlining the new restrictions which include maintaining six feet of social distancing, keeping groups to five people or less, and staying home if you’re sick.

Face coverings should also be worn in more crowded areas, though they can be removed while in the water and where there’s adequate space between groups.

Police officers and park rangers will be at the beaches to enforce the new rules, however, no lifeguards will be on duty.

The bathrooms, changing rooms and concession stands are off-limits though portable restrooms are available.

Barring any major changes in the public health data, the remaining state beaches are expected reopen when the state moves to Phase 2 on June 1.

State beaches in Massachusetts are open with similar restrictions, except that groups of up to 10 people are allowed.

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

