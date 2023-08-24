NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — New Shoreham town leaders announced they have determined when the historic Harborside Inn will be demolished.

After meeting with the demolition company and Inn owners on Wednesday, they anticipate the demolition to begin the week of Sept. 11.

Once the equipment is set up they anticipate the project to take five days.

The Harborside Inn, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, went up in flames late Friday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, but investigators believe it started in the hotel’s first-floor kitchen.