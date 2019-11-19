DEM: Vessel had 120 illegal lobsters on board

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The operators of an offshore lobster boat are expected to face charges after the vessel was boarded last week by federal and state investigators.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Tuesday that environmental officers responded to Point Judith to assist the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with inspecting the catch of a commercial vessel that had been operating in federal waters.

The officers found 116 undersized and four v-notched lobsters on board the vessel, according to the DEM. (A v-notch is a mark put on a female lobster’s tail flipper to identify it as a known breeder and protect it from being harvested.)

The lobsters have since been returned to the water alive.

The vessel in question has not been identified. Since it was a federal violation, the DEM said charges will be filed by NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement.

The DEM directed anyone who spots a suspected fishing violation to call its 24-hour dispatch at (401) 222-3070.