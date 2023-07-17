SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning beachgoers of potential hazards at numerous beaches Monday, including syringes found washed ashore on East Matunuck State Beach.

The DEM said lifeguards found nearly 20 syringes while walking along the shoreline.

“We do not know where the syringes are coming from,” the DEM added.

There’s also been an increase of ocean debris, such as seaweed and driftwood, among the waves at East Matunuck and Misquamicut state beaches, according to the DEM. Both beaches are flying double red flags as a result.

Swimmers are urged to remain above the high tide line on the beach as lifeguards continue to monitor the beach for the potentially hazardous debris.

“This high tide line will be marked by a series of cones to be identifiable to the public,” the DEM explained.

Scarborough and East state beaches, as well as the Charlestown Breachway, are flying single red flags due to high surf, according to the DEM. Swimmers are urged not to go into the water above their waistline.

The DEM said state beaches continue to fly purple flags alerting beachgoers of dangerous marine life, since Portuguese men-of-war are still washing ashore.

Portuguese men-of-war were spotted on numerous state beaches four days in a row last week, including at Roger Wheeler State Beach where a 7-year-old was stung Tuesday afternoon.