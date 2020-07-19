DEM, state and local police enforcing parking restrictions at state beaches

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — If you plan on hitting the beach to escape the heat, you may have trouble finding parking. Barriers are up and police are out in full force this weekend cracking down on illegal parking.

“What I can tell you so far is as expected, by quarter of ten this morning, all state beaches were full,” Department of Environmental Management Spokesman Mike Healey said.

Gov. Gina Raimondo slashed the parking capacity at Scarborough and Misquamicut state beaches Thursday in an effort to prevent large crowds.

The DEM said that Rhode Island’s eight state beaches have seen a 79% increase in visitors in June compared to the same time last year. The parking restrictions, the DEM said, have led to a spike in illegal parking in nearby neighborhoods in Narragansett, South Kingstown, Charlestown and Westerly.

“We need to credit the Rhode Island State Police, which played a huge role so far today. State police did a tremendous job of once those lots filled up, preventing people from parking illegally on the state roads outside the beaches,” Healey said.

Healey says they are taking every precaution to prevent overcrowding, including telling out-of-state beachgoers that there simply isn’t enough room.

“DEM did some PR work and pitched media outlets in Connecticut in Massachusetts this week, basically urging them not to come. It seems like a jerky thing to do but COVID just changes the whole game,” he said.

So far this weekend, DEM says they are seeing better mask wearing and social distancing on state beaches.