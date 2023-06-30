NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — “Swim at your own risk” will be the message this weekend at a handful of beaches in Rhode Island.

Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, walked back comments he made to 12 News earlier in the week, saying Friday the state won’t quite be fully staffed with lifeguards for Fourth of July weekend.

There will be lifeguards on duty “at all major surf beaches except one,” he said. The following beaches won’t be staffed, according to Healey:

Burlingame Picnic Area (Charlestown)

East Beach (Charlestown)

George Washington Campground (Chepachet)

Pulaski State Park (Chepachet)

Fort Adams State Park (Newport)

Healey said there will be clear signage posted at those beaches saying: “NO LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY.”

“When people come in to park, the parking attendants will say, ‘There’s no lifeguards on duty, you’re swimming at your own risk,’ and we will make announcements over the PA system to let people know,” he added.

While recruiting has gone well so far, especially considering the bonuses being offered, according to Healey, the state will continue looking for more lifeguards.

“You have to recruit throughout the summer, so we will continue to do that and hopefully we’ll be able to cover all of these beaches at some point,” Healey said.

Even when lifeguards are on duty, beachgoers should always use caution when going in the water, Healey warned. He said swimming is an “inherently risky activity” since accidents can happen, and offered the following tips:

Don’t go out alone – always have a buddy or a group

Stay in the line of vision of the lifeguards

Don’t leave the designated swim areas

If you can’t swim – stay out of the water

Healey urged parents to keep a close eye on their kids, no matter their age.

“If you’re an adult, be a responsible adult,” he said. “If you’re a parent, don’t just think that because your kid is 13, 14, 15, 16, that nothing is going to happen.”

“You’re the first line of defense, and the lifeguard is the last line of defense,” Healey added.

Healey also noted that 80% of drowning victims are males, and teenage boys are 10 times more likely to drown than teenage girls.

“Drowning happens mostly to men, to males, and the reason for that is we overestimate our abilities,” he explained.

12 News reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera will have a full report on the beach situation for the holiday weekend ahead on 12 News at 5.