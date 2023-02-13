NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — An owl is undergoing evaluation after it found itself in a precarious situation over the weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said they were contacted Sunday by several birdwatchers reporting that an owl was tangled in a fishing line and hanging under the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett.

Using a makeshift tool comprised of boat hooks, duct tape and a knife, environmental police officers made several attempts to free the owl, according to the DEM. When that didn’t work, one of the officers paddled out in a kayak and was able to safely bring the bird down.

The officers then cut the tangled line and took the owl to the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island.

Anyone who spots an injured wild animal is asked to call the DEM Division of Law Enforcement’s 24-hour dispatch center at (401) 222-3070.