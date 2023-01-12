NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island of Department Management (DEM) announced on Thursday that 125 acres of forestland in North Kingstown will be permanently protected.

DEM received a $1.25 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) Wildlife Restoration Program to complete a purchase of the D’Ambra property.

The property includes a sliver of Silver Spring Lake, one of the state’s top freshwater fishing areas, according to DEM. The land is located between Congdon Hill and Pendar Roads.

DEM says the land is made up of forest, wetland habitat, streams, and tributaries of the Mattatuxet River.

Courtesy: Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

“Forests perform many valuable ecological functions and are central to state efforts to preserve biodiversity and increase resilience to climate change, so to be able to preserve this swath of pristine forestland and help protect the Narrow River watershed at the same time is a huge win for the public,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM is grateful for the support of Rhode Island hunters and sportsmen whose firearms and ammunition purchased in the state are taxed expressly for the purpose of funding conservation projects like this.”

DEM says the conservation of the property will add to over 1100 acres of protected lands within the Narrow River Watershed and help further protect the water quality of the Mattatuxet along with other areas of water downstream including Shady Lea Brook, Carr Pond, and the Narrow River.

The area will be open to the public and hunting and fishing will be allowed, according to the DEM.

Since 1985, DEM has protected over 20,000 acres of land.

In 2022, 575 acres were protected by DEM while gaining access to $6.4 million in federal funding to do so.