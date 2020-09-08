DEM: Portuguese Man o’ War spotted in coastal waters; swimmers use caution

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — For those wondering why state beaches are flying purple flags, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said it should serve as a warning to beachgoers that there may be Portuguese Man o’ War in the water.

The DEM said purple flags are used to warn swimmers that dangerous marine life has been spotted in coastal waters.

Courtesy of DEM

Scarborough State Beach closed to swimming around 5 p.m. on Monday after two swimmers were stung by something. Soon after, the DEM said beach staff found a Portuguese Man o’ War in the water.

The DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries said they conducted a survey of coastal waters during the last week of August and did not see any man o’ war.

“What often is the case at this time of year is that a warm core ring has peeled off from the Gulf Stream and come close to the Rhode Island coast,” Jason McNamee, the DEM’s deputy director for natural resources said. “It likely has brought in a slug of warm water that can contain all manner of interesting creatures. These marine events are usually short-lived.”

Summer winds typically come from the southwest, but over the weekend, the DEM said the wind was blowing in from the southeast, which could also explain the Minke whale that washed ashore on Sunday.

McNamee said man o’ war stings are usually treated by carefully removing any remaining tentacles with tweezers or a gloved hand, rinsing the area with white vinegar and then soaking the skin in hot, but not scolding, water for at least 20 minutes.

“If swimmers see something that looks like a balloon floating on top of the water, they should stay far away,” McNamee said. “Once the man o’ war gets into the surf zone, if the water is rough, the tentacles can break apart and they can continue to sting even while unattached. The sting is very painful and can leave scars on people with more sensitive skin.”

The DEM said their staff will be monitoring all beaches for signs of man o’ war in the coming days.