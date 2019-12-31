DEM: Portion of Point Judith Pond closed to shellfishing due to bacteria

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who go shellfishing in Point Judith Pond are advised to stay away from two areas of the pond due to the potential for unsafe bacteria levels, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Tuesday.

According to the DEM, a storm recently brought more than an inch of rainfall to the area and water samples collected after previous rainstorms indicate there will be increased bacteria in the pond as a result.

The following portions of the pond will be closed to shellfishing from noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Area 1: All waters of Pt. Judith Pond and Wheatfield Cove north of a line from the light pole located on Turner Point (so-called “Senior Hill”) on Camp Fuller Road on the western shore of Pt. Judith Pond in South Kingstown to the extension of the CRMC R.O.W. C-12 near the intersection of Isle Point Rd. and Cedar Island Rd. on Harbour Island in Narragansett and south of the line from the DEM range marker located in Smelt Brook Cove to the DEM range marker located at the northwest tip of Pine Tree Point.

Area 2: All waters of Pt. Judith Pond east of Ram Island located south and east of a line from the extension of Flintstone Road on Harbour Island in Narragansett that follows the old submerged road to Ram Island and south of a line from the northernmost corner of the rip-rap bulkhead at the Briggs Farm Improvement Assoc. parking lot to the northeast landward end of CRMC dock # 1690 on the opposite shore and north of a line from the most southeast point of Ram Island to the end of Indian Rock Farm Road at the northern tip of Locke Point in Narragansett including Walcott Cove.

The DEM also noted that any shellfish commercially harvested from the open areas of Point Judith Pond as well as from Potter Pond should be identified as harvested from the tagging area 6PSW until further notice.

Click here to view the DEM’s interactive map showing where shellfish can be harvested and visit the agency’s website to learn more.