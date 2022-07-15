NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to redevelop the property housing the former Lighthouse Inn have been brought to a screeching halt.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Friday that a hazardous materials assessment needs to be conducted before the state-owned land is leveled and repurposed.

“This assessment will determine the presence and extent of hazardous materials, including potentially asbestos, which would need to be addressed for either demolition or redevelopment of the building and/or site,” DEM Director Terry Gray said.

Gray said, once the DEM retains a firm to conduct the assessment, it should take approximately 90 days to complete.

“Consideration of any changes to the leases at the site will be suspended until this assessment is completed and an accurate estimate of the cost of remediation is available,” he added.

The property is located across from the Block Island Ferry terminal and a short distance from Salty Brine Beach in the Port of Galilee. It consists of three lots; two are being used for parking, while the third houses the vacant hotel.

The DEM hopes to repurpose the land in a way that will complement the state’s bustling commercial fishing industry.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey previously described Galilee as “the engine of Rhode Island’s commercial fisheries and seafood sector,” since it accounts for more than $420 million in state revenue and 4,300 jobs.