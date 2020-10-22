DEM: Over 12 acres of forestland to be preserved

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For those who enjoy public recreational activities this announcement comes as good news.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced the plan to permanently protect about 12.6 acres of forestland in Hopkinton.

The land is used for hiking, fishing, hunting, scenic viewing and wildlife viewing.

This is the latest addition to the DEM’s over 2,000 acres of protected land open to the public. The property falls within their Rockville Management Area.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to preserve this gorgeous parcel of waterfront property in the southwest region of the state for public recreation,” DEM Director Janet Coit said.

The properties layout consists of 1,850 feet of waterfront land on the 30-acre Ashville Pond. The Rockville Management Area contains four freshwater ponds in total.

In addition to these freshwater ponds, the management area contains several other natural habitats. These areas include a southern New England level bog community and thick rhododendron forests.

Numerous types of wildlife can be supported and provided for in this habitat, including cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hare, white-tailed deer, fox, coyote, ruffed grouse, wild turkey and woodcock.

The property was purchased by the DEM for $404,000 with funding provided by State Open Space Bond funds.