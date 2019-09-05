DEM launches aerial assault against mosquitoes

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management took to the skies Thursday to wage war against the state’s mosquito population and the potentially dangerous diseases they carry.

A helicopter took off from Smithfield Airport loaded with larvacide Thursday morning. It will drop the pellets – called BTI – in swampy areas in Westerly, West Warwick, Lincoln, Cumberland and Central Falls – the five communities where Eastern Equine Encephalitis was detected this season.

“We’ll be dispersing the chemical over the swamplands to prevent the larvae from growing into mosquitoes,” Ray Sweeney of Norfolk Helicopters said.

Mosquitoes and horses in Westerly have tested positive for EEE. The state’s first human case of the disease was detected in West Warwick for the first time in years.