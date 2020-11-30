DEM identifies Cumberland woman killed in kayaking incident

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has identified the woman who died Friday following a kayaking incident in Narragansett.

Vickie Medeiros, 61, of Cumberland, and her friend, a 56-year-old Cumberland woman, left the Sprague Bridge area of the Narrow River around 8:15 a.m. and headed downriver in separate kayaks, according to DEM spokesperson Mike Healey.

Once they got past the sand spit and into the surf zone, they tried to turn around and paddle back upriver when Medeiros’ kayak flipped over, Healey said.

The other woman turned and attempted to help Medeiros as she struggled in the water before first responders arrived and brought them both to shore.

The two women were transported to South County Hospital where Medeiros was later pronounced dead. Her friend was treated for hypothermia and released, Healey said.

Rough surf at the mouth of the Narrow River played a major role in Medeiros’ kayak flipping over, according to Healey.

The incident remains under investigation.

