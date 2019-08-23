DEM: Fishermen illegally caught 38 striped bass

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Two fishermen were arrested Wednesday for allegedly catching far more striped bass than the law allows.

Robert Majors, 41, of Bristol, and Peter Parente, 53, of West Greenwich, were allegedly catching fish off Block Island and selling them in Massachusetts, which is prohibited by law, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

They were also found to have 38 striped bass onboard, the DEM said, which exceeds the daily catch limit of one fish per day.

Majors and Parente each face 37 counts of exceeding the daily possession limit and 38 counts of failure to fin clip striped bass found in their possession as required by law. They are due in court sometime in September.

“Preserving Rhode Island’s striped bass fishery and all our marine resources is a responsibility we take very seriously,” DEM Director Janet Coit said.

The arrest stems from an investigation by DEM into illegal fishing practices conducted in federal waters reserved for conserving and managing fishery stocks.