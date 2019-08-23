DEM: Fishermen illegally caught 38 striped bass

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of RI DEM)

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Two fishermen were arrested Wednesday for allegedly catching far more striped bass than the law allows.

Robert Majors, 41, of Bristol, and Peter Parente, 53, of West Greenwich, were allegedly catching fish off Block Island and selling them in Massachusetts, which is prohibited by law, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

They were also found to have 38 striped bass onboard, the DEM said, which exceeds the daily catch limit of one fish per day.

Majors and Parente each face 37 counts of exceeding the daily possession limit and 38 counts of failure to fin clip striped bass found in their possession as required by law. They are due in court sometime in September.

“Preserving Rhode Island’s striped bass fishery and all our marine resources is a responsibility we take very seriously,” DEM Director Janet Coit said.

The arrest stems from an investigation by DEM into illegal fishing practices conducted in federal waters reserved for conserving and managing fishery stocks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams