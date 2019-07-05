DEM: Drunk boating just as dangerous as drunk driving

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — You’ve heard the saying, “don’t drink and drive,” but the R.I. Department of Environmental Management is urging everyone setting sail to not “drink and boat.”

The DEM is taking part in “Operation Dry Water” – a national campaign designed to alert boaters to the dangers of impaired boating.

Both the DEM and the U.S. Coast Guard will be ramping up patrols in an effort to crack down on impaired boating. The campaign runs from July 4-7.

According to DEM spokesperson Mike Healey, the laws on the water are the same as the laws on the road: the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) is .08 and testing standards and penalties are the same for suspected drunk drivers as they are for suspected drunk captains.

Healey said there are also additional risks that come with drinking out on the water.

“You might not realize the factors that affect you out on the water that don’t affect you on land,” he explained. “For example, being in the sun for hours, the waves, the vibrations of the engine, wind—all of these things affect you.”

According to statistics from the DEM, the number of alcohol-related injuries on the water has decreased over the past five years.

In 2015, there were six alcohol-related injuries, which decreased to one in both 2016 and 2017. But the DEM said the number of boating deaths is up, from zero in 2015 and 2016 to two in 2017.

Healey said last year, boaters were mostly responsible. As part of the 2018 campaign, the DEM boarded 96 vessels and issued 36 citations and warnings for boating-related equipment, operation and other violations.

“Our DEM police officers boarded almost 100 boats and there were only three arrests on suspicion of boating under the influence, which is a pretty good ratio, but we hope we can get that number down to zero this year,” Healey said.

Healey added that drunk boaters can quickly become drunk drivers when they head home from the marina at night with their boat in tow.