NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles, according to Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) spokesperson Mike Healey.

Healey tells 12 News a DEM employee noticed the woman’s vehicle parked illegally on Great Island Road in Galilee Tuesday morning. The employee approached the parked car to ask the the woman to move, only to discover that she was sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to Healey.

Instead of simply moving her car elsewhere, Healey said the woman flipped off the employee from inside her vehicle.

The employee ended up calling the Environmental Police for assistance. Healey said as soon as the officer and the woman made eye contact, she sped off onto Galilee Escape Road.

The officer attempted to stop her in a marked patrol vehicle. Healey said after the woman took an abrupt U-turn, she intentionally rammed her car into the officer’s vehicle.

The woman also intentionally rammed into a Narragansett Police cruiser, according to Healey, as well as a good Samaritan’s car who was attempting to help police box her in.

The suspect’s car eventually caught fire following the repeated collisions, Healey said. That’s when a DEM employee and bystander broke into her vehicle to rescue her from the flames.

Healey said the woman was transported to South County Hospital for treatment, and that the DEM will be working alongside law enforcement agencies throughout the investigation.

The environmental officer involved, he added, suffered a wrist injury and is expected to be OK.

12 News reached out to the Narragansett Police Department regarding the incident but has not yet heard back.