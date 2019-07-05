Dead llama mysteriously washes ashore at East Matunuck

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Authorities at the RI Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are scratching their heads as to why a dead llama recently washed up on East Matunuck State Beach.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said the llama was found on the shoreline of the South Kingstown beach last weekend.

“It’s really bizarre. When we think of marine mammals washing ashore, we don’t think of a llama,” Healey said.

On Wednesday, the dead llama was brought to the nearby Great Swamp Management Area to be buried.

The DEM’s veterinarian determined the llama showed no signs of maltreatment, didn’t have a microchip and was not shot or killed.

Healey said the town wanted the llama off the beach prior to the holiday weekend since it posed a health hazard.