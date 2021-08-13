DCYF: Neglect contributed to near fatality of 5-year-old

South County

by: The Associated Press

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island child welfare authorities have determined that neglect contributed to the “near fatality” of a 5-year-old child in June.

The Department of Children, Youth & Families in a statement Friday said it had previously been involved with the South Kingstown family, but was not involved with the family at the time of the June 25 incident.

The department initiated an investigation, and through this investigation, confirmed that neglect was a factor.

In line with state law, the agency has notified the Office of the Child Advocate. DCYF, citing confidentiality laws, said it could not disclose any additional information.

