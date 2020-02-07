Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Cruisers swarm Route 1 in North Kingstown; 1 in custody

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ At least one person is in custody following a shots fired incident in North Kingstown that shut down a portion of Route 1 Friday evening, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The incident took place in the area of Frenchtown Road near Stop & Shop and Ace Hardware.

Police tell Eyewitness News no one was hurt and that the incident does not involve any officers.

One witness said he saw officers take someone into custody after he ran off from the car he was driving.

Another witness said she heard what sounded like several gunshots prior to troopers apprehending the suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com