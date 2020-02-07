Cruisers swarm Route 1 in North Kingstown; 1 in custody

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ At least one person is in custody following a shots fired incident in North Kingstown that shut down a portion of Route 1 Friday evening, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The incident took place in the area of Frenchtown Road near Stop & Shop and Ace Hardware.

Police tell Eyewitness News no one was hurt and that the incident does not involve any officers.

One witness said he saw officers take someone into custody after he ran off from the car he was driving.

Another witness said she heard what sounded like several gunshots prior to troopers apprehending the suspect.

Multiple police agencies on Frenchtown Rd. in North Kingstown investigating a shooting. @LoganCWilber is working to gather more on the scene. @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/HZI4wPfLjV — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) February 7, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is provided.