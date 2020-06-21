Crowds pack area beaches on first day of summer

NARRAGASETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The first day of summer and Father’s Day weekend brought crowds to Rhode Island beaches, despite restrictions and concerns about the coronavirus.

Saturday morning beach traffic was backed up for miles on Route 1 heading toward Narragansett.

Those at Scarborough State Beach were met with social distancing guidelines, but so many trying to get the perfect spot on the sand, it left some concerned.

“What the purpose of putting a mask on, there is no social distance. As you can see the beach is totally crowded,” Lori Zorabedian said.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is requiring beach goers stay six feet apart from others and wear masks in high use areas, such as bathrooms and pavilions.

“Uh, I feel like there is not social distancing, no six feet apart,” Zorabedian said.

Others said they felt safe with the precautions.

“Seems like they are keeping their distance. You don’t have to have a mask but everyone stays away,” Steve Shaw said.

DEM reduced the number of parking spots in an attempt to limit overcrowding at state beaches. Scarborough was at capacity around noon.

Steve Shaw of Westerly said getting to the beach early is key. “Last weekend we were here we got here about 45 minutes earlier and we were tenth in line. Today, we had a mile.”

If the parking lot, DEM is asking people to choose a different beach or come back at a different time.

Beach attendants will be collecting parking fees until 6 p.m. daily. The DEM is encouraging people to purchase beach passes online in advance to help alleviate congestion.