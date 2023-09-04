NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people took advantage of the warmer weather this Labor Day weekend as summer starts to wind down.

Beaches across the Ocean State were packed this weekend with people soaking up the sun and enjoying the waves.

But with the heat expected to linger throughout the week, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding beachgoers to remain vigilant.

The DEM said Labor Day typically marks the last day of beach season in Rhode Island, meaning state beaches won’t be staffed with life guards until next summer.

The lack of life guards means beachgoers will be swimming at their own risk, which is why for many, Monday was their last beach day of the season.

“I don’t feel very comfortable coming back without the life guards here,” Tiffany Schumer said.

For others, the off season is the perfect time to head to the coast.

“It’s just a more chill vibe,” Melissa Sylvester said. “Obviously with no life guards, we always make sure our kids are in front of us … It doesn’t matter whether we have life guards here or not. They are our children and it is our responsibility to watch them.”

The DEM will be posting signs across all state beaches reminding everyone that no life guards will be on duty.

The gates and parking lots at state beaches will remain open during the off season so long as there’s no extreme weather. The DEM said it will begin winterizing and closing the pavilions at state beaches on Tuesday.