Crews respond to fire at bird sanctuary in Hopkinton

South County

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a bird sanctuary in Hopkinton Thursday morning.

Crews responding to Woodville Alton Road around 6:15 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the roof of the building.

There were about 80 birds inside at the time, but it is unclear if any were injured.

Water had to be trucked in due to no fire hydrants in the area.

Crews say 1/4 of the building was destroyed.

The Fire Marshal is on scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

