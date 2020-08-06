Crews make quick work of fire at Narragansett condo complex

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight families were temporarily displaced from their homes after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a condominium complex in Narragansett.

According to Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington, firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. to 787 Ocean Road after a resident heard crackling sounds coming from the wall and called 911.

Crews arrived to find flames along the exterior wall of the eight-unit building and extending upward, Partington said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the building’s interior or attic, according to the chief, however, it left behind some exterior and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Partington said it appeared to have originated where the electrical service and meters are attached.

The building is boarded up and secured, the chief said, but the power is still shut off.

The Red Cross of RI responded to assist the displaced residents with overnight accommodations and other basic needs.