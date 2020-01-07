Crews extinguish North Kingstown house fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-alarm house fire broke out in North Kingstown late Monday night.

Crews responded to 58 Pleasant Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a possible building fire.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the second floor, according to a news release from the North Kingstown Fire Department.

Crews made an interior attack and put out the fire on the second and third floors of the home.

A second alarm was called bringing crews from East Greenwich and Warwick to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the North Kingstown Fire Marshal’s Offices.