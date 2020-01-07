Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Crews extinguish North Kingstown house fire

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy North Kingstown Fire Department

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-alarm house fire broke out in North Kingstown late Monday night.

Crews responded to 58 Pleasant Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a possible building fire.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the second floor, according to a news release from the North Kingstown Fire Department.

Crews made an interior attack and put out the fire on the second and third floors of the home.

A second alarm was called bringing crews from East Greenwich and Warwick to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the North Kingstown Fire Marshal’s Offices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com