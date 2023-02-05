NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 500 gallons of home heating oil leaked onto Dry Bridge Road in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Kingstown Fire Department.

North Kingstown Fire Chief, Scott Kettelle, said the leak stemmed from an oil truck that was parked at a nearby facility for repairs.

“It [the oil truck] had sprung a leak in the piping, in all likelihood due to the weather over the last few days,” said Kettelle.

Kettelle said first responders arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m. and were able to stop the source of the leak.

Crews were on scene cleaning up leak at around 3:00 p.m. and were expected to be finished within the hour, according to Kettelle.

Crews cleanup oil leak on Dry Bridge Rd. in North Kingstown (WPRI)

Kettelle said the environmental impact of the leak is still being assessed.