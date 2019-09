NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in North Kingstown are battling a major fire near the Wickford Shipyard Marina.

Firefighters from several surrounding communities responded to Steamboat Avenue to battle the fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

On the scene of a heavy fire on Steamboat Ave in North Kingstown. Trying to gather details from fire officials ASAP. Live reports ahead on Eyewitness News This Morning on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/WxnJ7Y2Vnq — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 10, 2019

Eyewitness News crews saw heavy smoke and flames at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Eyewitness News will bring you more details on-air and online as soon as we learn them.