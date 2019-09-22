Crews battle house fire in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Flames erupted at a house on Breakwater Road in South Kingstown Saturday night.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke in the area of the back porch, according to fire officials on scene.

Fire crews from South Kingstown have knocked down flames at 93 Breakwater Road. Union District Chief Steve Pinch says they arrived to heavy flames and smoke but knocked the flames down quickly @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TM4k24wQg7 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) September 22, 2019

The fire was quickly put out, but we’re told one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. He was checked out by paramedics on the scene and is said to be doing well.

Union District Fire Chief Steven Pinch said no one was home at the time of the fire.

He said fighting the fire went as well as it could, and the home is not a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

