Coventry woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
exeter hit and run side by side_513331

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry woman will spend several years behind bars for a hit-and-run crash that claimed another woman’s life back in 2017.

Shannon Holden was arrested more than a week after 27-year-old Sarah Balmforth was struck and killed on South Road in Exeter.

Holden, now 27 herself, pleaded no contest to a charge of duty top stop in an accident resulting in death, according to the Rhode Island attorney general’s office. She was sentenced to seven years at the ACI with four to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

The AG’s office said the state was prepared to prove that on the night of July 3, 2017, Holden fled after she was knowingly involved in a collision. When she arrived at a friend’s house, she claimed she hit what she believed to be a deer, according to prosecutors.

Balmforth’s body wasn’t found until the following morning, and police said they also collected debris from a vehicle consistent with the damage from Holden’s Jeep Wrangler.

Holden was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, and upon her release from prison, she’ll lose her license for three years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community