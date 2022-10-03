WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has finished replacing the Cottrell Bridge which connects Route 78 and Route 1 in Westerly.

The bridge, which carries Westerly Bradford Road (Route 91) over McGowan Brook, was one of many around the state deemed structurally deficient. The new bridge no longer has an eight-ton weight limit, according to RIDOT.

The bridge was closed for construction for about three months.

“The residents of the town of Westerly certainly now recognize Route 91 as a major artery and thoroughfare linking so many parts of our community,” Town Manager Shawn Lacey said. “The replacement and upgrade of the Cottrell Bridge was vital to ensure the safety of the surrounding wildlife habitat and especially for the over 4,300 vehicles that traverse the bridge daily.”

“We are pleased and grateful for the professional and diligent work by RIDOT in fast-tracking the project to meet the needs and lessen the burden to the commuters here in Westerly,” he added.

RIDOT said the $5.5 million project was funded by the state’s RhodeWorks plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.