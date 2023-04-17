A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown man convicted three times for possessing child pornography is facing new charges, according to prosecutors.

Patrick Beattie, 37, has been charged with two counts of receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Beattie, who is a registered sex offender, is accused of violating his court-ordered probation by possessing a smartphone, which prosecutors believe he used to search for and store child pornography.

Court documents reveal that Beattie was convicted for possessing child pornography in April 2017, March 2022 and January 2023. Prosecutors said the new charges are unrelated to his past convictions.

Beattie is currently being held as a probation violator.