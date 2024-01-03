CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown woman accused of bilking her construction company out of nearly $100,000 is facing charges, according to the R.I. State Police.

Ann Marie Goddard, 54, who owns Exodus Construction with her husband, has been charged with embezzlement and fraudulent conversion, unlawful appropriation and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Goddard was arrested Tuesday following a months-long investigation into “fraudulent and deceptive activities” connected to a project that Exodus Construction had undertaken, police said.

The investigation revealed that Goddard moved $98,075 from Exodus Construction accounts into her own personal accounts. Police said she then used that money for expenses not connected to the business.

It does not appear that Goddard’s husband is facing charges at this time.

Goddard was released on $5,000 surety bail pending her next court date.

Anyone with additional information regarding Goddard or Exodus Construction is asked to call (401) 444-1064.