Connecticut man charged with DUI after brief pursuit in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Connecticut man was charged with DUI after leading police on a pursuit through South Kingstown.

South Kingstown Police Lt. Mark Sgalia said an officer attempted to stop Myron Christian, 37, of Norwich, Conn., on Tower Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Sgalia said Christian was traveling at a high rate of speed and, when he saw the officer, accelerated.

Christian then began running red lights and traveling in the breakdown lane to avoid traffic in an attempt to get away from the officer, Sgalia said.

While approaching the intersection of Tower Hill and Mooresfield Roads, Sgalia said Christian lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over onto an occupied vehicle stopped at a nearby red light.

Sgalia said after Christian’s vehicle rolled over several more times – eventually coming to a rest on top of two unoccupied vehicles – he got out of the vehicle and took off.

Christian was quickly apprehended. Inside his vehicle, Sgalia said officers found $517 in cash and suspected crack cocaine. He’s been charged with DUI, eluding police, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

He may also face additional drug charges pending test results on the substance found in his vehicle.